Price (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Price hurt his ankle Christmas Day versus Detroit and hasn't recovered enough to practice. With that in mind, it's uncertain if he'll be able to play in the Vikings' season finale against Green Bay on Sunday. Price has had just a bit role on offense this season, but he's been working as Minnesota's primary kick- and punt-returner, so he'd have to be replaced in those capacities if he can't suit up Sunday.