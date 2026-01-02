Price (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Price didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. The undrafted rookie from Indiana had a solid year while operating as the Vikings' primary return man, tallying 1,479 kick-return yards (third-most in the NFL) and 298 punt-return yards across 16 games. In his absence, expect Ty Chandler to operate as the Vikings' top return specialist in Week 18.