Vikings' Myles Price: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Price (ankle) has been ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Price suffered an ankle injury during the opening kickoff of Thursday's divisional matchup and will not retake the field. His next opportunity to return to action will come Sunday, Jan. 4 versus the Packers in Week 18.
