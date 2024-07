The Vikings placed Thompson (knee) on the PUP list Monday.

Thompson has been dealing with a knee issue since the beginning of January, which has now caused him to land on Minnesota's PUP list. The second-year cornerback is still eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point, but his placement on the PUP indicates he's not fully past his knee injury just yet. Expect Thompson to compete for a special teams role as the offseason progresses.