Vikings' Nakia Griffin-Stewart: Picked up by Vikings

Griffin-Stewart has signed with the Vikings via to the team's official website.

Griffin-Stewart was an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh At 6'5", 260 lbs, he will look to make an impression during training camp. He recorded 19 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown during his lone season with the Panthers. He is primarily viewed as a blocking tight end.

