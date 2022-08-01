Hairston was removed from the Vikings' active/non-football injury list Monday.
Hairston made a relatively quick return from the active/NFI list after he was considered day-to-day while dealing with a banged-up lower ankle during last week's practices. The 2017 fifth-round pick landed with the fourth team of his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in March, and he likely will need to carve out a role on special teams in order to make the squad's final 53-man roster.
More News
-
Vikings' Nate Hairston: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list•
-
Vikings' Nate Hairston: Gets opportunity with Minnesota•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Activated from COVID list•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Questionable for Week 18•