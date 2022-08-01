Hairston was removed from the Vikings' active/non-football injury list Monday.

Hairston made a relatively quick return from the active/NFI list after he was considered day-to-day while dealing with a banged-up lower ankle during last week's practices. The 2017 fifth-round pick landed with the fourth team of his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in March, and he likely will need to carve out a role on special teams in order to make the squad's final 53-man roster.

