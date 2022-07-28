Hairston is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell provided clarity to Hairston's status Thursday, explaining that the cornerback is day-to-day with a banged up lower ankle. Hairston is on the active/non-football injury list, but Thursday's news makes it seem like he'll be back at practice soon.
