Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
More News
-
Vikings' Nate Hairston: Gets opportunity with Minnesota•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Activated from COVID list•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Promoted by Broncos•
-
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Re-signs with Broncos•