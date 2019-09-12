The Vikings promoted Meadors to the active roster Thursday, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Meadors' spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Josh Doctson (leg) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of UCLA projects to provide Minnesota with depth in the secondary and play a role on special teams.

