Vikings' Nate Stanley: Minnesota adds in seventh

The Vikings selected Stanley in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 235) is a big and fairly toolsy quarterback, and he's arguably a bargain this late in the draft after starting three years at Iowa. The only problem with Stanley is that, after breaking out for 26 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore, Stanley never really showed any improvement from there.

