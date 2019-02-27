Vikings' Nick Easton: Awaiting full medical clearance
Easton (neck) is expected to receive full medical clearance in the near future, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Easton is recovering from a herniated disc in his neck, but his expected to return to full health is great news for a 26-year-old who's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.
