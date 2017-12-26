The Vikings placed Easton (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Easton was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after fracturing his ankle in Saturday's 16-0 win over the Packers and requiring surgery, making it an easy decision for the Vikings to shut him down for the season in order to open a roster spot. Jeremiah Sirles is slated to start at left guard in place of Easton in Week 17 against the Bears and for the duration of Minnesota's playoff run.

