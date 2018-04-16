Easton (ankle) signed his restricted free agent tender with the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Easton's deal is worth $2.9 million and should solidify him a starting spot on the offensive line for 2018. Following the contract agreement, Easton joined the team for the start of offseason workouts. Although he had been nursing an ankle injury at the end of the season, his availability suggests he should be 100 percent before the start of the season.