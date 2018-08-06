Easton is seeking a second opinion for neck and back injuries and did not participate in practice Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Easton missed Saturday's practice due to undisclosed injuries, and was also sidelined Monday. The 25-year-old had received medical clearance to practice from the Vikings' medical staff back in April, but evidently still has concerns about certain neck and back injuries. Easton struggled in 12 starts last year, but is expected to start at the left guard position barring unexpected injury trouble.