Easton (ankle) will require surgery on his fractured ankle and is looking at a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Easton, who sustained the broken ankle during Saturday's victory over Green Bay, is done for the year regardless of how far the Vikings make it in the postseason. However, he should be operating at full force once offseason workouts commence in April. For now, Minnesota will presumably move forward with Jeremiah Sirles at guard.