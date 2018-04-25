Easton (ankle) is participating in spring workouts, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Easton fractured his right ankle in late-December but didn't require a lengthy recovery process. His participation in spring workouts implies he's received medical clearance from the Vikings medical staff. Though he's currently set to play the 2018 season on a one-year contract, Easton and the Vikings reportedly have mutual interest in a long-term deal.