Vikings' Nick Easton: Placed on IR
Easton (neck) was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The decision to place Easton on Injured Reserve was rather easy following the news that he'd need neck surgery and subsequently miss the entire 2018 season. Tom Compton will be the guy at left guard for the Vikings moving forward.
