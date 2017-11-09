Easton (calf) was a full participant at the Vikings' practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Easton has sat out the last three games but appears fully recovered following the Vikings' Week 9 bye. The 25-year-old should reclaim his starting spot at left guard, but that likely is dependent on sustained practice participation through the rest of the week.

