Vikings' Nick Easton: Practices fully Wednesday
Easton (calf) was a full participant at the Vikings' practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Easton has sat out the last three games but appears fully recovered following the Vikings' Week 9 bye. The 25-year-old should reclaim his starting spot at left guard, but that likely is dependent on sustained practice participation through the rest of the week.
