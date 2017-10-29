Vikings' Nick Easton: Sidelined again Sunday
Easton (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Browns in London.
Taking a seat for a third week in a row due to an injured calf, Easton will again yield left guard to Danny Isidora, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
