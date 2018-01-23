Easton (ankle) noted he will be ready for spring drills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Easton fractured his right ankle in Week 16's win over the Packers, but the lineman doesn't speculate he'll miss any extra time in the offseason because of the injury. It is important to note that the 25-year-old center is now a restricted free agent.

