Easton (neck) underwent surgery to correct a herniated disc Thursday and will likely miss the entire 2018 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The loss of Easton is a huge blow to the Vikings' Super Bowl aspirations. Easton was expected to help anchor one of the NFC's stronger offensive lines in 2018. If there is a silver lining to be found, it's that Easton's career does not appear to be in jeopardy. For now, it looks like Tom Compton will slide into what was formerly Easton's spot at left guard.