Mullens is active for the third straight game for Minnesota and locked in as the second quarterback ahead of the inactive Jaren Hall.
The seventh-year pro is the backup to Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins. Mullens signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings in March and went 14-of-20 with 139 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a preseason appearance.
