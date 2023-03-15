Mullens has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network repots.

As expected, Mullens will stick in Minnesota and continue to operate as the primary backup to Kirk Cousins. The undrafted product out of Southern Mississippi was traded by the Raiders to the Vikings last year and appeared in four contests for Minnesota, completing 21 of 25 attempts for 224 yards, one touchdown and one interception across 54 offensive snaps.