Mullens is expected to draw another start for Minnesota during Sunday's divisional matchup against the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mullens moved the Vikings' offense during the team's Week 15 loss to Cincinnati, but he also had two costly turnovers in the 27-24 overtime defeat. In all Mullens completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, an overall respectable effort. He faces a more favorable matchup against Detroit in Week 16, so fantasy managers can retain confidence in the prospects of top pass catchers of Justin Jefferson (7-84 vs. Bengals), Jordan Addison (6-111-2) and T.J. Hockenson (6-63).