Mullens (back) is listed as active Sunday in Denver.

Mullens spent the past five games on injured reserve, a span in which the Vikings' quarterback room experienced significant turnover. Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 8, Jaren Hall started for him Week 9 and suffered a concussion almost immediately, and recent addition Joshua Dobbs stepped in and led an improbable win against the Falcons. Dobbs is starting a second straight contest Sunday, but Mullens will return as his backup with Hall still in the protocol for head injuries.