Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Mullens will start Sunday's season finale against the Lions.

As Minnesota's quarterback carousel continues to spin, it has landed back on Mullens for the season finale. Mullens played the second half of the team's Week 17 loss to the Packers after the curious decision to start rookie Jaren Hall backfired. In two previous starts this season, Mullens threw for an impressive 714 yards and four touchdowns but also had six interceptions.