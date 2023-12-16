Mullens completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Mullens generally did a good job of moving the ball and made some gutsy throws, but Mullens' gunslinger mentality can be a liability at other times given his lack of throwing velocity. The Vikings ended up losing in overtime, and Mullens' two interceptions were part of how that happened. Mullens was a turnover-prone player even in his Southern Mississippi days, so it will probably always be part of his game. With that said, Mullens could have a favorable matchup against Detroit in Week 16 if he remains Minnesota's starter.