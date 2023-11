Mullens (back) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mullens will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be added to the 53-man roster, although he could be added to it at any time, including before Sunday's game against the Broncos. Once activated, he will likely serve as the backup to Joshua Dobbs.