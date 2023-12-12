Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that Mullens will serve as the Vikings' starting quarterback Saturday in Cincinnati, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Mullens will become the Vikings' fourth different starting quarterback of the season after he came on in relief of a struggling Joshua Dobbs in this past Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders. After throwing four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12 before the Vikings' bye week, Dobbs played turnover-free football Sunday but completed just 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards before being benched in favor of Mullens in the fourth quarter. Mullens proceeded to complete nine of 13 passes for 83 yards while directing the Vikings' only scoring drive of the day that ended in a 36-yard Greg Joseph field goal. Though Mullens will draw his first NFL start since 2021, he possesses ample experience, having made 25 appearances (17 starts) over his seven-year career. He also has plenty of familiarity with O'Connell's system, having been with Minnesota as a backup to the injured Kirk Cousins (Achilles) since the start of the 2022 season.