Mullens (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Broncos.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that he is optimistic Mullens will be able to serve as the primary backup to Joshua Dobbs in Week 11, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. With rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall (concussion) already ruled out for Sunday's contest, Mullens currently figures to serve as the Vikings' signal caller should anything happen to Dobbs.