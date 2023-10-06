Mullens (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Kansas City.
Mullens seems to be a coin-flip proposition to suit up in Week 5 after practicing in a limited capacity during the week. If he sits out, rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall would take over as Minnesota's backup quarterback.
