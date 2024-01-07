Mullens completed 30 of 44 passes for 396 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for eight yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Mullens put together an outstanding line from a fantasy perspective, but his two fourth-quarter interceptions helped sink any chance the Vikings had of temporarily remaining alive for a postseason berth with a win. Mullens put up plenty of eye-catching play on tape over his late-season three-game starting stint (five overall appearances), throwing for at least 303 yards and multiple touchdowns in all three games he opened under center. With Kirk Cousins' (IR-Achilles) future in Minnesota uncertain, it s conceivable Mullens could receive some consideration for the 2024 starting job, although he'll be 29 by the start of the new campaign and has profiled strictly as a backup throughout his career thus far.