Mullens completed nine of 13 passes for 83 yards in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders after replacing Joshua Dobbs under center in the fourth quarter.

Mullens led Minnesota to the game's only points on his second possession after taking over for Dobbs, putting together a 56-yard drive for the Vikings' only trip into the red zone and setting up a 36-yard Greg Joseph field goal. Dobbs has played poorly two games in a row, so Mullens seems likely to make his first NFL start since he was a member of the Browns in 2021 when Minnesota heads to Cincinnati in Week 15.