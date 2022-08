The Vikings have traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Raiders in exchange for Mullens, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Now that he's with the Vikings, Mullens will have an opportunity to compete for the team's No. 2 QB job behind starter Kirk Cousins. Also currently in the mix on that front are Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. Additionally, the trade solidifies Jarrett Stidham's standing as Derek Carr's top backup for the Raiders.