The Vikings elevated Muse on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Muse, a rookie seventh-round pick, caught four passes for 40 yards during the preseason and landed a spot on the Vikings' practice squad after going unclaimed through waivers at the end of August. Minnesota recently placed Ben Ellefson (groin) on injured reserve, so Muse will compete with Johnny Mundt for backup snaps behind Irv Smith.