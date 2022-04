The Vikings selected Muse in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Muse played most recently at South Carolina, where he served as a rotational tight end, after transferring there from William & Mary. Muse wasn't especially productive in college but showed standout athleticism at his pro day workout, logging a 4.71-second 40 at a big 6-foot-6, 258 pounds. He's an interesting developmental tight end for the Vikings.