Vannett signed with the Vikings on Monday.

The 10-year veteran landed with a team that is suddenly needy at his position, with Gavin Bartholomew still down with an ankle injury and T.J. Hockenson missing practice Saturday with an undisclosed issue, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Vannett played on 374 offensive snaps in 17 games with the Titans last year, catching 17 passes for 135 yards and three scores.