The Vikings are signing Beckham from the practice squad to the active roster, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Beckham kicked off the season with the Giants but was targeted just one time through the first three contests before the team released him Sept. 29. He then joined the Vikings on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 5 but eventually was inactive. Thus, if Beckham is able to avoid such a listing Monday against the Bills, it'll mark the sixth different organization in which he's suited up in his career.