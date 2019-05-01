Vikings' Olabisi Johnson: Headed to Minnesota
The Vikings selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 247th overall.
Johnson was overshadowed by fellow talented receivers Michael Gallup and Preston Williams in his time at Colorado State, but was still able to produce. In 2018, Johnson recorded 54 catches for 796 yards and four touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams, returning 12 punts for 48 yards. Johnson isn't the fastest receiver, as evidenced by his 4.51 40-yard dash time at the combine, but he's a polished route runner with a high football IQ according to scouts. With the Vikings declining third receiver Laquon Treadwell's fifth-year option Wednesday, Johnson could be a candidate to possibly replace him in three-wide sets.
