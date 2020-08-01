Vikings' Oli Udoh: Joins reserve/COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Aug 1, 2020 at 1:45 pm ET1 min read Udoh was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.The 2019 sixth-round pick will now be subject to intense testing in order for him to pass NFL COVID-19 protocol in order to rejoin his team. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.