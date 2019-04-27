Vikings' Olisaemeka Udoh: Joins Minnesota's line
The Vikings selected Udoh in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.
Udoh hails from Elon in North Carolina and is yet another offensive line piece that enticed the Vikings in this draft. Udoh (6-foot-5 4/8, 323) will have an adjustment period due to the major jump in competition coming from the FCS level. That said, he has the type of frame and athleticism worthy of a gamble at this stage in the draft, and unlike the Vikings' other line picks from this class, Udoh adds tackle depth.
