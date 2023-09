Udoh (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Udoh suffered a quadriceps tear in Thursday's loss to the Eagles, which was previously reported as season-ending, so his move to IR doesn't come as a surprise. In his place, David Quessenberry will likely become the team's top swing tackle, backing up Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and Brian O'Neill. The team also signed Dalton Risner on Monday.