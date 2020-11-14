site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Activated off IR
RotoWire Staff
The Vikings have activated Elflein off injured reserve, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Elfein returned to practice prior to Week 9. He has now shown enough to be activated by the team. Barring any setbacks, he is set to be available and help provide depth on the offensive line.
