Vikings' Pat Elflein: Earns starting gig
Elflein will serve as the Vikings' starting center to begin 2017, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Elflein was battling Nick Easton for the starting role, but it appears the rookie third-round pick is in line to start Saturday's preseason contest, foreshadowing his role as the team's starting center.
