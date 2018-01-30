Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected back for training camp
Elflein said that "all went well" with his ankle surgery Monday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The center is expected to be at full strength by the time training camp arrives and could even take part in the Vikings' Organized Team Activities in some capacity. A 2017 third-round pick, Elflein impressed during his rookie season and looks like he could be a mainstay on the Vikings' offensive line for years to come.
