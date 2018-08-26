Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected to be off PUP list soon
Coach Mike Zimmer doesn't expect Elflein (ankle) to start the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Starting the season on the PUP list would force Elflein to sit out for the first six games. The Vikings' offensive front has struggled with injuries this preseason, so having its starting center available is good news.
