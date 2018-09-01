Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected to practice Sunday
Elflein (ankle) is expected to return to practice Sunday and will not begin the season on the PUP list, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Elflein isn't slated to be ready for Week 1, but the Vikings are optimistic regarding his outlook for the early portion of the season as he won't remain on the PUP list. Danny Isadora started at center during the Vikings' preseason finale with Elflein sidelined.
