Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expects to play divisional round
Elflein (shoulder) indicated he will be ready to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Elflein battled the shoulder injury throughout December and sat out Week 17, and the additional rest appears to have paid off. The rookie third-round pick should return to his spot at starting center for the Vikings as long as he avoids any setbacks in practice this week.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...