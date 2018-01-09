Elflein (shoulder) indicated he will be ready to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Elflein battled the shoulder injury throughout December and sat out Week 17, and the additional rest appears to have paid off. The rookie third-round pick should return to his spot at starting center for the Vikings as long as he avoids any setbacks in practice this week.