Vikings' Pat Elflein: Injures ankle in NFC championship game
Elflein injured his ankle and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles.
Elflein went down in the third quarter. Look for Cornelius Edison to take over at center for the remainder of the game.
