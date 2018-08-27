Elflein (ankle) is not expected to be ready for the season opener, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Elflein has been progressing steadily but it doesn't appear like he'll be ready before the regular season opener given the fact that he hasn't practiced with the team since January. The Vikings remain optimistic that the center will be ready at some point not too long after Week 1, however.

