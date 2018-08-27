Vikings' Pat Elflein: Likely to miss Week 1
Elflein (ankle) is not expected to be ready for the season opener, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Elflein has been progressing steadily but it doesn't appear like he'll be ready before the regular season opener given the fact that he hasn't practiced with the team since January. The Vikings remain optimistic that the center will be ready at some point not too long after Week 1, however.
More News
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected to be off PUP list soon•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Still sidelined by ankle issue•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: May return this week•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Placed on PUP list to open camp•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Targeting training camp return•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Unlikely to participate in OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...